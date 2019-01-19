Irfan Ali is PPP’s presidential candidate

Embattled People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Central Committee member, Irfan Ali was Saturday elected to be his party’s presidential candidate, party sources said.

Ali, a Bharrat Jagdeo favourite, beat Anil Nandlall 24-11, sources said.

Insiders said Gail Teixeira, Frank Anthony and Vindhya Persaud withdrew from the race. Anthony, left in the company of fellow Central Committee member, Indra Chandrapal in his vehicle.

They both refused to comment, instead saying the PPP would issue a statement.

Ali is Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and Shadow Finance Minister.

He emerged victorious despite serious questions about his qualifications and being charged with a GYD$174 million fraud connected to the sale of housing lands to Jagdeo and then Cabinet ministers.