Peter Ramsaroop obtained Ogle Airport VIP pass to accompany Charrandass Persaud to departing plane

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) supporter, Peter Ramsaroop, Saturday night confirmed that he obtained a VIP pass to accompany defected government parliamentarian, Charrandass Persaud, to an airplane at the Ogle International Airport hours after he had voted in favour of a no-confidence motion.

An official of Ogle Airport Inc. also said Ramsaroop was seen on the tarmac and a probe was subsequently launched.

The official could not immediately confirm whether an official of the Canadian High Commission had also obtained a VIP pass on presenting his Ministry of Foreign Affairs pass to accompany Persaud, a Canadian citizen, to a Barbados-bound plane.

The Guyana High Court has since been asked to scrap Persaud’s no-confidence vote because he is a swore allegiance to a foreign power, Canada, in his oath of citizenship. However, the PPP has said another section of Guyana’s constitution saves acts of persons who should have been ineligible to be parliamentarians.

Ramsaroop, a one-time supporter of the Reform component of the People;s National Congress under the then leadership of Desmond Hoyte, had been seen sitting immediately behind Persaud throughout the debate and vote on the motion on 21st December, 2018.

After the vote that at one time sent the House into an uproar , Persaud spoke with the media and was escorted by Ramsaroop and a PPP functionary through a stairway and through the Parliament Building back gate. There Persaud, Ramsaroop and the PPP functionary entered a waiting car that sped off east along Hadfield Street.

The privately-owned Kaieteur News newspaper has quoted Persaud as saying that he had confided in Ramsaroop his plans and sought his assistance due to his military background.

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharra Jagdeo are next week due to meet to discuss the consequences of the no-confidence motion that was passed 33-32.