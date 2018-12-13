Internationally recognised marine safety training institute launched

Guyana’ maritime training institute MatPal and TOTALTEC Academy on Thursday announced they have teamed up to form the Maritime Safety Training Institute (MSTI), to offer state-of-the-art maritime and safety related training programmes.

MatPal’s CEO Colleen Abrams told Demerara Waves Online News that even as the her entity and TOTALTEC “actively” pursue accreditation from the National Accreditation Council (NAC), the institute’s courses are recognised internationally.

“Outside of the national accreditation, both TOTALTEC and MatPAL Marine have accreditation from international accrediting bodies and by virtue of the training that we do, it is first recognised internationally and then we adapt it to the Guyana standards,” she told Demerara Waves Online News.

She said the training portfolio of both institutions would be expanded for the benefit of young Guyanese.

Abrams said the partnership will bring world-class training to Guyana as efforts to develop local content for the oil and gas sector continue.

“Through this strategic collaboration we are committed to addressing the issue of local content through training as well as adopting and enforcing the standards that are nationally and internationally accepted, so as to set and keep the bar high as it relates to knowledge and skill transfer,” Abrams was quoted by government’s Department of Public Information as saying.

Meanwhile, Senior Vice President of TotalTec Oilfield Services, Mike Henzell said the alliance of the two local pioneering companies will ensure world-class training for locals aspiring to work in the oil and gas sector

“Through this alliance, the Maritime Safety Training Institute will develop state-of-the-art facilities for maritime and safety related training. We are investing in Guyana and its future by employing qualified instructors, equipment and new physical facilities to deliver all facets of this highly specialized training. Our investment in training and development of Guyanese young men and women is unparalleled and show our strong commitment to investing in people now for the future which is key to building a vibrant workforce that participates in our industry,” Henzell explained.

Further, Henzell noted that the certification to be issued is internationally sanctioned and is in keeping with internationally established standards.

“The courses offered by MatPal are all certified by the International Maritime Organisation which is the UN specialised agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships. IPMA training courses are mapped to the UK based institution of occupational safety and health and OPITO standards.”

According to Henzell, TOTALTEC’s International Petroleum & Maritime Academy (IPMA) is the only training institution in Guyana which offers full immersion safety and operational training programme into the oil and gas industry, including practical training on industry-specific equipment and machinery while MatPal is the only Guyanese training facility that offers maritime training courses which are certified by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

OPITO is the global, not-for-profit, skills body for the energy industry. More than 250,000 people are trained to OPITO standards every year, across 45 countries through over 200 approved training centres. The organisation works with governments and industry employers across the world to develop and implement national and international competency frameworks.