Suspected thief shot in poultry farmyard

A 22-year old man, who was previously charged with break and enter and larceny, was shot dead at after he allegedly attacked a guard and a poultry farmer in the farmyard, police said.

Police said the security guard shot the intruder twice.

The guard has since been arrested and a licensed shotgun seized.

Dead is 22-year old Jarrel ”Dumb Boy” Noble of Lot 12 Tuschen, Tiger Bay, East Bank Essequibo who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital at about 10AM Saturday.

“Investigations revealed that about 04:30h this (Saturday) morning an armed security guard on duty at a Service Station at Vergenoegen,EBE was alerted that someone was seen in a yard that housed a poultry farm, at Line Top, Vergenoegen which is located in proximity and where he was also responsible to secure; he responded and together with the poultry farmer who earlier reportedly observed the intruder on the premises via CCTV cameras.

On checking inside of a building on the premises, it was alleged that the now deceased emerged from a room armed with a knife and attacked the security who discharged two rounds which struck him,” police said.