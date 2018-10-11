Domestic airline official implicated in road death of UWI student in Guyana

A University of the West Indies (UWI) student was killed in a road accident when she was struck down by a car driven by a prospective trainee pilot, police sources said.

At the time of the accident, she was crossing the road in the company of her fiance who is also a pilot.

Dead is 20-year old Shivanan Brazlon, a student at the St. Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) and resident of 384 Seventh Field Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

Police sources said the Operations Officer at Trans Guyana Airways, Jonathan Antozak of 452 Aubrey Barker road South Ruimveldt, Georgetown was driving the vehicle. Antozak was recently awarded a scholarship to pursue studies to become a pilot.

The accident occurred at about 5:45 PM, Wednesday on the Industry Public Road.

Brazlon and her fiancee, Michael Yearwood, an unemployed pilot, were crossing the road going from north to south.

“While on the southern carriageway, the deceased walked ahead and was struck by motor car PLL 9039 which was proceeding west on the said road,” police said.

Brazlon was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where she died while receiving treatment.