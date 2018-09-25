Man in Linden sex video tape found dead on Kitty foreshore

One of two men, who were implicated in the rape of a teenage girl and the circulation of a video recording of the sexual offence, was found dead on the Kitty foreshore, police said.

Dead is 41-year old Sherwin Apple, a clothes vendor of William Street, Kitty and Silver Town Linden.

His body was found Tuesday morning at about 9:20 AM at the Kitty Seawall area in the vicinity of Selena’s.

“Enquires disclosed that the body was seen lying face down in the mud, with head facing north,” police said.

No marks of violence was seen on the exposed parts of the body. Blood was seen running his from the nostril,” police said.

The body was identified by Selwin Apple,brother of the deceased.

Police said Sherwin Apple was one of two persons being sought in relation to a matter under investigation.

The video was posted on Social Media, with reports of it being seen by persons overseas.