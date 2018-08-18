Surinamese woman nabbed at back-track with cocaine, ecstasy–police

A Surinamese woman was early Saturday morning arrested at Number 78 Village Foreshore,Corentyne, Berbice (Backtrack route) with cocaine and ecstasy in her possession, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said she and her belongings were searched and 247 grammes of suspected cocaine and 100 grammes of ecstasy (192 pills) were found.

The 27 year-old, who is said to be a hairdresser of Charlesburg , Paramaribo,Suriname, arrived about 8:30 AM via the backtrack when a routine search was conducted by officers manning the port and the prohibited substance found.

She is expected to appear in court to answer a charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

If convicted in a lower court , the woman could be jailed for as much as four years.