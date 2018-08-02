Legal clerk found dead at his residence

A 48-year old man, who was a well-known Legal Clerk, was found dead at his residence at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke Highway, sources said.

The body of Gregory Frank was found face down with an apparent wound to his head.

He was the Legal Clerk to Attorney-at-Law, Abiola Wong-Inniss.

A source told Demerara Waves Online News that he last saw Frank Tuesday raking his yard. Residents believed that he was killed Tuesday night.

After he did not answer numerous phone calls relatives went to the house and found his body on Thursday morning.

The door was ajar and a drill was found in the yard.

Residents nearby believed that the incident was a robbery-murder. Two television sets were missing and the house at 689 Kuru Kururu was ransacked.

There have been several home invasions by armed bandits in the Kuru Kuru area in recent weeks