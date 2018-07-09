Security guard allegedly points cocked gun at Minister Broomes during parking lot brawl

The Guyana Police Force was Monday continuing to probe an alleged brawl between Junior Minister of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes and two security guards that led to one of the security guards allegedly cocking his gun and pointing it at her, police sources said.

Investigators are expected to review surveillance video footage captured by cameras at the Massey Supermarket Parking Lot, Providence, East Bank Demerara where the incident occurred on Sunday at about 8:30 PM.

Police sources said The minister reportedly told investigators that the two guards approached her vehicle as she and her driver were parking and abused them. The verbal abuse continued, she alleged, although she told them who she is.

However, one of the guards, Robert Goodluck, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara allegedly cocked the shotgun, which was assigned to him by KGM Security Services, and pointed it at her.

Police have since lodged the shotgun and arrested the guards. Sources said the guards, Goodluck and Hash Ramroop of West Ruimveldt, have since been released pending further investigations.

Sources said the guards became suspicious at the way the vehicle arrived and parked.

The Guyana Police Force confirmed that the incident occurred, but did not provide details: “A thorough investigation has been launched following allegations of abuse and threats against a Minister of the Government and her driver at the parking lot of a popular established business premises located at Providence, East Bank Demerara about 20:30hrs last night. Initial enquiries revealed that both parties seemed to have been very aggressive”.