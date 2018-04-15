CBR biker dies at Russian Embassy turn

A CBR biker was early Sunday morning killed when he apparently lost control and slammed into a steel barrier at the Russian Embassy turn, Kitty Public Road, Georgetown.

Dead is Suresh Khellowan.

He is listed as a gold miner. His recently acquired driver’s licence shows that he lived at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara.

The bike, bearing licence registration plate, CD 4662, was was badly damaged. Khellowan’s helmet was seen some distance away from the point of impact, his body and the bike.

The accident occurred at about 2:22 AM.