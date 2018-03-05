GTT’s $18M Innov8 Fund to aid STEM Guyana, University of Guyana

An GY$18 million innovative fund established by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) will be pumped into the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme locally and the University of Guyana (UG).

The announcement was made earlier Monday by the telephone giant during a press conference to promote its upcoming Innov8 Expo and Business forum to be held later this month.

GTT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Justin Nedd reported that of the earmarked amount, some GY$8M will go towards supporting strategic initiatives of STEM, while UG will be gifted GY$3M for its various programmes. Nedd’s vision is to be able to collaborate with businesses to pump at least GY$200M into the area of technology, annually. This will, especially, he stated, “afford children the opportunity of being part of a grand and ever-changing global experience.”

Part of GTT’s Innov8 plan is to also provide free internet service to every primary school across Guyana. “Its about time our children are supported and given the tools that they need to push Guyana forward”, the CEO was quoted as saying by government’s Department of Public Information.

Nedd said Guyana is on to “something big” where technology is concerned and it is his belief that it is time that businesses and educators collaborate to move the country forward.

UG’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr. Paloma Mohammed said that the contribution from GTT, will be used for a study conference slated for May, fund students attending a global innovative club in July, and a public conference.

STEM Guyana’s Colin Sawh explained that the money will be used for a number of youth projects.

The Innov8 business summit and expo will be held on March 24 and 25th. According to Nedd, the event will demonstrate what technology can do for Guyana and how the telephone company is supporting this technology. This event will be opened to the public with no cost attached.

A special forum will be held on the 27th, for businesses and leaders in technology.