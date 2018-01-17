SASOD launches project to provide free legal aid to vulnerable persons

The Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) on Wednesday launched a 12-month project to provide legal assistance to a range of vulnerable persons.

Head of SASOD, Joel Simpson said the Community Paralegal Services Initiative persons being targeted include lesbians, gays, transgenders, and sex workers. He said officials would be fanning out to entertainment spots, bars and clubs where sex workers frequent as well as communities to educate persons about their rights and redress services that are available.

The organisation will also provide legal aid for victims of intimate partner violence, juvenile delinquents, parties in family disputes, drug users and orphans.

SASOD Board Secretary, Attorney-at-Law, Mishka Puran said currently five Guyanese lawyers are providing free legal services.

Puran, who is the Guyana focal point and member of the Caribbean Lawyers for Social Justice, urged other interested lawyers to join the network.

The efforts are part of the work of the University of the West Indies-based Caribbean Vulnerable Communities Initiative.