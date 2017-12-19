Update: Police name prisoners who escaped through wall at police lockup

The Guyana Police Force says it has launched a massive search to tecapture three prisoners who escaped from the Golden Grove Police Station lockups, East Bank Demerara.

Investigators said the men bolted through an opening on the western wall.

“A piece of metal believed to have been broken off from the lockups door and used to break the wall,was found,” the police force said.

Several hours after the men escaped Tuesday afternoon, it was only at about 11:30 PM that police named them.

They are Wayne Gilbert, 25, of 30 West La Penitence.He was expected to appear in court Wednesday for the murder of Rawle Rodrigues which occurred on January 20 last at Stabroek Square; Derrol James,22,of 131 Middle Walk, Buxton. He was arrested for a series of armed robberies; and Ivre Hooper,25,of James Street,Albouystown.He was in custody for simple Larceny.

Police said “a subordinate officer who was in charge of the shift,has been placed under close arrest as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape has began.”

Their escape is the latest in a string of incidents of involving detainees that have confronted the law enforcement agencies for the year.

The others included the burning down of the Camp Street jail by inmates and the escape of a number of them and the escape of several others from a holding area at the Lusignan Prison.

Most of the prisoners from those two incidents have been recaptured.