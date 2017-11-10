Pastor arrested for allegedly raping woman he counselled

A pastor has been arrested after a 21-year old woman alleged that he raped her while providing counselling following the death of her father, according to well-placed sources.

Sources said the pastor of the Full Gospel Church was arrested Thursday night at his Diamond, East Bank Demerara home to assist police with investigations.

The 35-year old man allegedly committed the offence last month on the 22-year old woman.

The woman alleged that following her father’s death two years ago, the pastor counselled her and her mother.

Months later, he alleged invited the woman to his home where he eventually had sex with her multiple times.