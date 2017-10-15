BREAKING: Five dead in truck-car collision on Corentyne Public Road

The driver and four occupants of car died Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision with a truck on the Number 59 Village, Corentyne Public Road, police said.

Those who perished include the car driver, Dhanpaul Kishandayal, of Bel Air, Georgetown. The others are yet to be identified, but they are one male, two females and one child.

The accident occurred at about 1:45 PM.

Police said the car, PPP 3394, was heading south along the eastern side of the road, most likely to Skeldon, at a fast rate of speed. Investigators were told that the car drove into a pothole and collided with a lorry, bearing licence number GZ 2763.