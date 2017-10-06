Cop allegedly stole gun, ammo from police force

Twenty-one year old Kevon Johnson, a serving member of the Guyana Police Force attached to the Tactical Services Unit, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a simple larceny charge.

The charge read by Magistrate Judy Latchman stated that on August 27,2017 at the Tactical Service Unit, Eve Leary, he stole one 9mm pistol valued at $375,000 and 10 live matching rounds valued at $1,650 total value $376,650 property of the Guyana Police Force.

Magistrate Latchman granted bail in the sum of $200,000 and ordered him to return to court on October 20, 2017.

Johnson , who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Melvin Duke denied the allegation against him while the attorney, in a bail application, told the court that his client ,who has been a serving member of the police force for the past three years, has been under close arrest for a while.

He further argued that his client is a license firearm holder from the GPF.

The prosecution did not object to bail but told the court that on the day in question police, acting on information received, went to Dem Amstel Old Road where they saw the defendant and a search was carried out and the items were found in his possession.

When questioned about the items, Johnson said that he found them.