Robbery-murder as brothers prepared for memorial service

Police say they are investigating a robbery/murder which occurred about 00:45h Sunday morning at lot 194 Freeman Street , East La Penitence.

Dead is Fazal Shaheed,58,self employed of 18 Albion, Corentyne,Berbice.

Talin Shaheed,50, of Toronto , Canada and Shalim Shaheed,53, of the USA, who were also in the house, were attacked by the two masked men one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The bandits carted off an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

“Investigations revealed that the victims,all brothers along with other siblings were preparing for a memorial service Sunday when the bandits gained access into the house via a door that was opened and pounced upon the victims who were in the living room area and allegedly relieved them of their jewelry and discharged several rounds at the brothers before fleeing the scene,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Fazal succumbed about 02:00h whilst undergoing a surgery; the others who received gunshot injuries to their abdomens were treated and admitted. Their conditions are said to be stable.

Several spent shells have been retrieved from the scene by investigators who are currently working on several leads in order to quickly bring the perpetrators to justice.

A male suspect from East La Penitence has since been taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.