GRA enforcement officer shot

A Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) enforcement officer was early Saturday morning shot and injured as he was about to enter his home at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Ariel Benjamin,35, was shot to his abdomen shortly after he entered his yard at 403 Cactus Street. He was rushed to a city hospital where he was expected to undergo emergency surgery.

Sources said at about 4AM Benjamin entered his yard, was confronted by the perpetrator and shot. Unconfirmed reports are that the attacker was in the yard next door and pounced on him.

Family members told Demerara Waves Online News that the assailant grabbed a bag containing the handgun that was in his possession. However, police could not immediately confirm the firearm was stolen.

A relative told police he heard the perpetrator confronted Benjamin, demanded a key and at at the same time a gunshot rang out.