Drunken policeman arrested for latest reported road death

A Guyana Police Force Lance Corporal, who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, on Monday remained under close arrest in connection with the death of a 20-year old woman.

Investigators said the 39- year old man, who is based at Force Headquarters, was driving his personal vehicle bearing licence number PSS 3984. The policeman, who resides at Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, is assisting with the investigation.

Police said he “was found above the legal alcohol limit following a fatal accident” Sunday night at about 9:50 on the Ogle Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Investigators described the victim as an unidentified female of East Indian decent, fair in complexion, five feet tall, about 20 years old, and clad in a pair of tights (leggings) and a pink top. Her body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s mortuary.

The Guyana Police Force said the Lance Corporal was proceeding east on the southern side of the northern carriageway allegedly within the stipulated speed limit when the pedestrian ran across the road from north to south into the path of the vehicle and collided.

She was picked up by the said policeman and rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state where she died whilem receiving medical attention, police said.