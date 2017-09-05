Internet Radio

President Granger’s brother dies

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News September 5, 2017 3 Comments

The Ministry of the Presidency says it regrets to announce that the brother of President David Granger, Cesare Francis Granger, passed away at his home at about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

He was born the third of eight children to the late Chetwynd and Verleigh Granger on October 4, 1937.

Up until his retirement, Mr. Cesare Francis Granger, fondly known as Frank, served as an Economist at the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat.

He is survived by his two children and two siblings including the President.

The Ministers and Staff of the Ministry of the Presidency mourns with His Excellency, President Granger, his wife, First Lady Sandra Granger, the children of Cesare Francis Granger and all relatives and friends.

May his soul rest in peace.

 

  • Yannick23

    My sincerest of sympathy to bereaved families of His Excellency, the President for their loss. Our prayers are with them and may God Almighty give Frank a resting place. RIP Frank the living will give you a resting place.

  • ExPPP_Man

    Sincere condolences to President Granger and his family.

  • Col123

    My thoughts are with the President and his family.

Demerara Waves Media Inc. © 2017 | Website developed by GxMedia.