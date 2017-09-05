President Granger’s brother dies

The Ministry of the Presidency says it regrets to announce that the brother of President David Granger, Cesare Francis Granger, passed away at his home at about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

He was born the third of eight children to the late Chetwynd and Verleigh Granger on October 4, 1937.

Up until his retirement, Mr. Cesare Francis Granger, fondly known as Frank, served as an Economist at the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat.

He is survived by his two children and two siblings including the President.

The Ministers and Staff of the Ministry of the Presidency mourns with His Excellency, President Granger, his wife, First Lady Sandra Granger, the children of Cesare Francis Granger and all relatives and friends.

May his soul rest in peace.