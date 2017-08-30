Teens among several charged with armed robbery at New Amsterdam gas station

Five persons, including three teenagers, on Tuesday stood before a New Amsterdam magistrate and were slapped with the charge of robbery under arms. The matter was held in camera.

Twenty two-year-old Parmanand Samaroo and twenty four-year-old Delon Johnson were the lone adults among the three teenagers- aged 15, 16 and 17 years old- who appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore to answer to the charge.

The names of the youths have been withheld in keeping with Child Protection laws.

The court heard that the accused on Saturday 19th August, 2017 at A. Ally and Sons Gas Station, Main and King Streets, New Amsterdam, in the company of others and armed with dangerous and offensive weapons that is to say a cutlass and a gun, robbed Prakash Seenarine of GYD$140,000 property of Feroze Ally.

The sixteen and seventeen year old teens pleaded guilty to the charge read while the others entered a not guilty plea and were released on GYD$75,000 bail each.

The two teens were then remanded. They are expected to make their next court appearance on October 2nd, 2017 for report.

Meanwhile, information reaching Demerara Waves revealed that the two adults were allegedly the masterminds behind the robbery while the act was carried out by the three teens. The images of the teens were reportedly captured on the surveillance camera in the act.

When questioned by law enforcement officers, one of the teens provided information that led to the capture of the masterminds.