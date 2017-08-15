Illegal aircraft bears valid Brazil registration, operated by Brazilian company

The Beechcraft Kingair aircraft has been confirmed as having authentic Brazilian registration and is operated by a company believed to be involved in the gold industry.

Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Retired Colonel Egbert Field said information, including the registration number-PR IMG-obtained from the Brazilian Civil Aviation Authority matches those on the plane.

The Brazilian Authority said the twin-engine plane is operated by Riwa SA Incorporated Investments and Participants.

A spokeswoman for the Brazilian bank, Bradesco, told Demerara Waves Online News that the bank does not own the plane but it is registered in the name of that financial institution should the debtor fail to repay the loan. ” The aircraft doesn´t belong to Bradesco. It is important to clarify that the airplane It was given as guarantee of a credit operation. According to Brazilian rules, the operation is called – in a free translation – fiduciary alienation. In this case the aircraft remains as property of the owner and it is only transferred to the bank in case the credit is not paid and the bank starts a repossession operation,” the spokeswoman said.

Field said no trace of narcotic was found on the plane that was found Sunday on an illegal airstrip at Marakanto, North Rupununi. Sources said earth-moving equipment recently levelled a 5,400 feet long area that was used as the airstrip and then that equipment was taken away by a truck.

The Beechcraft was up to Tuesday still undergoing repairs and other checks. Demerara Waves Online News was told that the plane would most likely be flown to the city on Wednesday.