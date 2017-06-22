Suspected robber, held for traffic accident, identified at police station

A suspected armed robber was Wednesday night eventually arrested by community policemen after he fled the scene of a vehicle accident, police said.

The 21 year old suspect, who resides at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo and Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was identified by the robbery victim who was at the Beterverwagting Police station making a report.

“The driver was arrested and escorted to the Beterverwagting Police Station along with his vehicle by the CPG (Community Policing Group) members, where the victim, who was earlier robbed and was at the time making a report of the robbery, positively identified the driver and that of the vehicle used in the commission of the crime,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Investigators said they found a knife in the car fitting the description of the one used to rob the victim.

The suspect is said to be cooperating with investigators, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

The 21-year old labourer of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway was robbed of his belonging which includes the pair of Nike Air-Max sneakers while he was walking south along the Mon Repos School road, East Coast Demerara on his way to his child’s mother.

He was pounced upon by the driver of Motor Car PRR 1787 who placed a knife to his neck and forced him into the back seat of the said car where two male suspects relieved him of his footwear, silver jewelry, mobile phone and other items after which he was pushed out of the vehicle which sped away, police said. The incident occurred at about 9:15 PM.

Police were told hat whilst the bandits were making their escape, their vehicle came into contact with another vehicle causing minor damage but failed to stop.

The owner of the vehicle summoned a Community Policing Group Patrol which responded promptly and intercepted the car and its driver in a nearby village, minus his two accomplices.