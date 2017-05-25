69 persons set to receive National Awards; Chancellor, Chief Justice among top awardees

Thirty-one women from various fields are among those who will be conferred with National Awards on the occasion of the 51st Anniversary of Guyana’s Independence for their outstanding service and sterling contributions toward national development.

The awards will be conferred by President David Granger on behalf of the Guyana government.

Leading the list of 69 awardees is Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Madame Yonette Decina Cummings-Edwards, who has been recognised with the Order of Roraima. Madame Justice Edwards, who boasts an illustrious legal career that commenced in 1988, was sworn in to her current post on March 28, 2017. She served as a Judge on the Court of Appeal of Guyana for several years and is now the second woman to be appointed to the position of Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary.

Acting Chief Justice, Madame Alison Roxanne Mc Lean-George, who was admitted to the Bar in October 1990, for service as a Senior State Counsel, Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, Deputy Director of Public Prosecution and Director of Public Prosecution, has been named among the recipients for the Cacique’s Crown of Honour along with Secretary General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Ambassador Irwin La Rocque.

Environmental activist and pilot, Ms. Annette Arjoon-Martin, who has been a driving force in marine conservation and mangrove replanting projects, has been named as a recipient of the Golden Arrow of Achievement alongside Secretary General of the Guyana Red Cross Society, Ms. Dorothy Fraser, Chief Librarian of the University of Guyana, Ms. Gwyneth George, Veteran Journalist, Ms. Julia Ann Johnson, General Secretary of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Ms. Coretta McDonald, Veterinarian, Dr. Karen Pilgrim and veteran educator, Ms. Gem Ann Rohlehr, among others.

Meanwhile, veteran Journalists, Mr. Enrico Woolford and Mr. Adam Harris, Artist and Sculptor, Mr. Winslow Marcellous Craig, Human Resources Management and Organisational Development Specialist, Ms. Sandra Jones are all among the recipients for the Arrow of Achievement.

President David Granger has said that the conferring of national awards is recognised as a mechanism, provided under the Constitution of Guyana to give due national recognition to outstanding citizens. The regular conferral of national awards is a commitment made by President Granger.

Under the current administration 51 Guyanese women have already been conferred with national awards. In 2015, 19 women from a total of 53 received national awards. The Order of Roraima was received by one person; three received the Cacique’s Crown of Honour (CCH); seven received the Golden Arrow of Achievement (AA); five received the Medal of Service (MS) and three received the Disciplined Service Medal (DSM).

In October 2016, a total of 32 women received awards; four received the CCH, 14 the AA, 12 the MS and two received the DSM. A total of 86 individuals were conferred with awards. Additionally, 12 groups were conferred with the MS insignia on the occasion of Guyana’s 46th Republic Anniversary in February, earlier in 2016. His Excellency the President and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana offer sincere congratulations to all the persons who have been honoured.

On the occasion of the 51st Anniversary of the Independence of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Roraima of Guyana and the Order of Service of Guyana.

Of the 69 persons honoured at this time, 31 are exceptional women who have contributed immeasurably to the development of Guyana in their respective areas of service.

Order of Roraima

1 Yonettte Decina Cummings-Edwards

Cacique’s Crown of Honour

1 Alison Roxane Mc Lean George

2 Ivelaw Lloyd Griffith

3 Moeenul Hack

4 Irwin La Rocque

5 Murtland Raphael Massiah

Golden Arrow of Achievement

1 Ramsay Ali

2 Annette Arjoon

3 Lloyd Fitzgerald Austin

4 Everette Lancelot Carberry

5 Rhoda Amelia Stephne Clarke

6 Winslow Marcellous Craig

7 Jose Louis Da Silva

8 Jennifer Dewar

9 Dorothy Fraser

10 Gloria Regina Fraser

11 Ameena Gafoor

12 Samuel Jaidatt Goolsarran

13 Gwyneth George

14 Adam Elias Harris

15 Hilton Gregory Hemerding

16 Sandra Hooper

17 Julia Ann Johnson

18 Sandra Valerie Jones

19 Raymond Mark Kirton

20 Hemraj Kissoon

21 Doris Ann Lewis

22 Tota Charran Mangar

23 Hyacinth Gloria Massay-Thomas

24 Julie Andrea Matthews

25 Coretta McDonald

26 George Gladstone McDonald

27 Ann Elizabeth McLennan

28 Marie June Mendes

29 Abena Nkenge Moore

30 Cecil Norman Murray

31 Vibert Virnen Parvatan

32 Jawahar Persaud

33 Karen Pilgrim

34 Andrew Godfrey Proctor

35 Khakan Ally Ramjohn

36 Gem Ann Rohlehr

37 Sonya Indira Roopnauth

38 Pradeep Parmanand Samtani

39 Godfrey Steve Statia

40 Barbara Patricia Thomas-Holder

41 Desmond Trotman

42 Patrick Everton Williams

43 Enrico Mortimer Woolford

44 John Carlson Yates

Medal of Service

1 Sandra Michelle Adams

2 John Andries

3 George Rupert Barclay

4 Erma Hyacinth Bovell

5 Camille Patricia Carrington

6 Patrick Nigel de Groot

7 Denise Dias

8 Merlene Ellis

9 Joan Anges Fredericks

10 Heeralall Makhanlall

11 Jenevieve Jenny Murray

12 Julio Perreira

13 Ryan Perreira

14 Emelda Sandy

Military Service Medal

1 Lt Col Lawrence Anthony Fraser

2 Lt Col Ramkarran Doodnauth

Disciplined Services Medal

1 Assistant Commissioner of Police Nigel Anthony Hoppie

2 Acting Director of Prisons Gladwin Andrea Samuels

3 Deputy Chief Fire Officer Winston Michael McGregor

His Excellency the President and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana offer sincere congratulations to all the persons who have been honoured.