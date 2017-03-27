Training flight crash-landed at CJI Airport

An Air Services Limited training flight Monday afternoon crash-landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, a Civil Aviation Authority official said.

“The landing gear was damaged on landing,” GCAA Consultant, Howard Mc Calla told Demerara Waves Online News. Neither the pilot nor the trainee was injured.

Other sources said only the trainee pilot was aboard the Cessna 172 bearing registration number 8R-AFS. The incident occurred on landing on runway 11.

The single-engine Cessna’s nose under-carriage, he said, was damaged.

Fire fighters, who are based at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, assisted with rescue efforts.