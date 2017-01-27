Elderly taxi driver gets $800,000 bail for causing death by dangerous driving

54-year-old Noel DeFreitas was today granted $800,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for causing the death of Maurice Nurse by dangerous driving at Nelson Mandela Avenue on January 24.

DeFreitas, an alleged diabetic who also suffers from high blood pressure, heard the charge that he drove a hire car, HC 4295, in a dangerous manner to the public on the day in question.

Police prosecution had objected to bail for the taxi driver who lives in Kitty, but the Chief Magistrate allowed it. DeFreitas will return to court on February 13.