Last Updated on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, 10:34 by Denis Chabrol

The Captain and Chief Mate of the MV Barima have been charged with the murder of several passengers and crew members of the ferry MV Barima, police said Tuesday.

Also charged is the Transport and Harbours Goods Superintendent.

The Guyana Police Force said following legal advice obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions, three employees attached to the Transport and Harbour Department were charged with the offence of Murder, contrary to common law, “in relation to the tragic deaths of passengers who were on board the MV Barima.”

Those charged are Kevin Price, called “KP”, a 40-year-old Captain of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara; Rondell Dwayne Roberts, a 42-year-old Chief Mate of Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara and Delon Granderson, a 33-year-old Goods Superintendent of Fellowship, West Coast Demerara.

The accused appeared today, Tuesday July 28, 2026, before the Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to them.

They were not required to plead and were remanded to prison.

The matter was transferred to the Charity Magistrate’s Court and adjourned to August 3, 2026.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill had said the captain and a crew member were tested positive for marijuana hours after the vessel sank in the Atlantic Ocean off the Essequibo Coast.

At least 30 of the estimated 179 passengees and crew who were aboard that vessel on July 18 cannot be accounted for. Prime Minister Mark Phillips told the National Assembly on Monday that 76 persons were rescued and 73 others died in the tragedy.