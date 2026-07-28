Last Updated on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, 17:24 by Denis Chabrol

Even as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Hack sought to defend the institution of murder charges against the captain of the ferry MV Barima, he publicly stated that the vessel’s navigational and safety systems were defective.

“The decision to do so was based upon careful consideration of the evidence presented, the relevant principles of law involved, case law authorities from the United Kingdom, Commonwealth jurisdictions, the European Couft of Human Rights, and public policy considerations,” the DPP said without directly addressing the legal elements-intent and malice- of murder.

Earlier Tuesday, lawyers Nigel Hughes and Darren Wade raised grave concerns about the weakness of the murder charges against Kevin Price, called “KP”, a 40-year-old Captain of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara; Rondell Dwayne Roberts, a 42-year-old Chief Mate of Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara and Delon Granderson, a 33-year-old Goods Superintendent of Fellowship, West Coast Demerara.

Lawyers Hughes and Wade also raised concerns about the implications and motive of the murder charges on the Commission of Inquiry to be conducted several Caribbean and international maritime experts. “Could it be that the real intention here is, the accused having being charged with murder, would not be able to testify before the COI as any testimony at the COI can be used against them at the criminal trial. Hence they will remain silent,” Mr Hughes said in a Facebook post.

But the DPP said, “I have noted the impending establishment of an independent Commission of Inquiry by His Excellency the President and wish to state that the business of this Commission of Inquiry will not affect the prosecution of the charge instituted; they can proceed simultaneously as was done in the cases of the piracy charges in the Berbice matter in 2018, and the fraud charges in the 2020 Regional and General Elections. Given the unprecedented magnitude of this matter, coupled with public interest factors, the prosecution will be conducted with due consideration of the work of theCommission of Inquiry.”

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is an independent office under Article 187 of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and shall not be subject to the direction and control ofany other person or authority.

The DPP is also vested with the authority and power in any case in which the DPP considers desirable, to institute and undertake criminal proceedings against any person before any court, ofany offence against the laws of Guyana, and to generally, have control over any such proceedings instituted or undertaken.

In the exercise of those powers, she said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions reviewed a file in relation to the MV Barima tragedy of the investigations done by the Guyana Police Force in relation thereto, and duly advised the institution of the charges of murder.