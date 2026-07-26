Last Updated on Monday, 27 July 2026, 0:27 by Writer

More than one week after the ferry MV Barima sank, no more bodies have been found over the past two days, leaving 30 yet to be accounted for at a time when French military divers say they cannot see inside the wreck, authoritative sources said Sunday.

“We have to feel the wreck and it’s like we are blind. So it’s too dangerous for us to enter into the wreck and because of the many ropes and hammocks, it’s very difficult to see where we are going,” a French soldier said in an almost three-minute video on President Irfaan Ali’s Facebook page.

The soldier said they have dived 15 times to the wreck but they are obstructed by mud, tide and currents.

He said it would be very difficult to salvage the vessel because of its condition. “I think it’s very, very hard to do such a thing. But I think it’s very difficult because the wreck is not very strong, so it’s difficult to take it,” he added.

An official familiar with the search, rescue and recovery operation told Demerara Waves Online News that there has been no sign of additional bodies.

Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, who was also assisting with the search operation, on Sunday also said no more bodies were discovered.

The last organised update to the media was provided on Friday evening when Prime Minister Mark Phillips said 30 bodies were unaccounted for, the confirmed death toll was 73 and 76 rescued.

When contacted Sunday night after he addressed the opening of a CARILEC conference at the Marriott Hotel, Mr Phillips initially evaded questions while walking away but then remarked briefly that “the search of bodies and the recovery continues. There has been no change in that” before asking someone where the CARILEC exhibition begins.

According to the manifest, 116 persons and 17 crew members boarded the vessel at the Kingston Goods Wharf, Georgetown, bound for Port Kaituma.

However, the government used video evidence at the wharf to estimate that about 179 persons were aboard the vessel, after the names of rescued persons were not seen on the manifest.