Last Updated on Sunday, 19 July 2026, 8:58 by Denis Chabrol

Two of the three Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopters could not participate in the search and rescue operation after the ferry, MV Barima, sank off the Essequibo Coast late Saturday night on its journey from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, officials said.

Sources more than one week ago confirmed then that the ground power supply unit had burnt critical parts of both choppers which were acquired for the GDF in November 2025.

Efforts were underway to source parts and repair the helicopters. Up to early Sunday morning, an aviation sector source confirmed that the aircraft were still out of commission. A fixed wing aircraft from the privately-owned Roraima Airways flew to the area to obtain the geographical coordinates from the capsized vessel and relayed that information to the GDF Coast Guard, a source said.

Asked why only one GDF helicopter had been deployed and what’s the status of the other two, Prime Minister Mark Phillips said “one helicopter was deemed adequate at that time to go into the area. “Well, in terms of the operation, one helicopter was deployed by the GDF. The GDF made a decision to deploy one helicopter, right, to search the area,” said Mr Phillips, a retired Brigadier and former GDF Chief-of-Staff.

Pressed on why the newer helicopters were not used, the Prime Minister said, “Well, I’ll have to find out why the other two helicopters are not working. But the decision was made only to deploy one helicopter. If you say the other two are not working, I will have to find out.”

OMNI Helicopters, which supports the oil and gas sector, was earlier Sunday deployed with its swimmers to assist in the search and rescue mission. So far, more than 53 of the 116 passengers and 17 crew members have been rescued.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill told family members of crew member, 55-year old Richard Moe, that they a huge wave canted the MV Barima.