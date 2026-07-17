Last Updated on Friday, 17 July 2026, 12:11 by Denis Chabrol

Press Statement

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security wishes to inform the public that all 33 children residing at the Hope Children’s Home on the East Coast of Demerara have been safely evacuated following a fire at the facility on Friday.

At the time the fire broke out, the children were attending Vacation Bible School (VBS) in the church building on the compound. The blaze reportedly started in the boys’ dormitory.

All children were immediately evacuated and assembled in a safe area on the dam. The Ministry can confirm that every child has been accounted for, comprising 15 girls and 18 boys.

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), along with officials from the Ministry, has already begun relocating the children to state care facilities, where they will continue to receive the care, protection and support they need.

The safety and well-being of the children remain the Ministry’s highest priority.

The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely.