Dredging xof the Demerara River stretching from Houston to Grove would begin next month, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar said Tuesday.

The project, which will be executed over the course of two months, will span an estimated length of nine kilometres along the navigational channel at a width of 100 metres, and a depth of five metres, the ministry said in a statement.

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) of his ministry signed an US$11.2 million contract with Boskalis CPG Inc. for the dredging of the Demerara channel from Houston to Golden Grove.

“Once completed, shipping vessels will have improved access to the Demerara channel, which will facilitate the sustainable movement of goods and services, along with increased port efficiency, among other benefits for the maritime sector,” the ministry said in a statement.

At a signing ceremony on Tuesday, Minister Indar noted that the project marks a significant milestone following consultations with representatives from the shipping industry, who underscored the need for additional dredging of the Demerara River.

Permanent Secretary, Vishal Ambedkar along with senior representatives from MARAD and Boskalis witnessed the contract signing.