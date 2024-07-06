Venezuelan chops countryman to death in Region 7- police

Last Updated on Saturday, 6 July 2024, 22:29 by Denis Chabrol

A Venezuelan gold miner was chopped to death by another Venezuelan man at Quartzstone Landing, Cuyuni River, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and police on Saturday said they are searching for the prime suspect.

Dead is 21-year old Adrian Williams of San Martin, Venezuela and Quartzstone Landing, Cuyuni River, which occurred yesterday (Friday, July 5, 2024) at about 00:30 hours at Quartzstone Landing.

Williams was reportedly murdered by another identifiable male Venezuelan whose only name has been given as “Pellupa.” Police said they found Williams’ body on the ground clad in a short pants, with no footwear or top. “The ranks further examined the body and observed several chop wounds to the right-side chin, throat, the left side head, and the right shoulder of the man, police said.

A small bottle of rum was found in the dead man’s pants pocket, investigators said.

Investigators were informed that on July 4,2024 at about 11:30 PM, Williams and another Venezuelan known as ‘Barber’ were imbibing at a shop. The shop’s owner said he locked his shop and retired to bed but at about 11:30 PM, he heard a loud noise coming from in front of his shop. The man, upon investigating, saw Williams and ‘Barber’ involved in a scuffle, but were eventually separated by onlookers.

Another resident told police that on July 5 at about 12:30 AM, he heard a loud noise, upon venturing outside, the resident saw Pellupa) standing over Williams with a cutlass, attempting to chop him further. Police said the assailant was deterred by onlookers and later made his escape, leaving Williams in the middle of the walkway in a pool of blood.

