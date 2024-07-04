Men clad in ‘police uniforms’ rob company manager of millions at bank deposit vault

Last Updated on Thursday, 4 July 2024, 22:43 by Writer

Two motorcyclists, clad in what appeared to be police uniforms, Wednesday night allegedly robbed the manager of Toucan Distributors Limited of GY$10 million at Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry’s (GBTI) compound on Young Street, Kingston, Georgetown. police said.

“The man observed that the motorcyclists were ‘Policemen’-suspects dressed in Police uniforms. As such, the 65-year-old walked towards the Deposit vault with the money bags in his hand, at which point one of the suspects approached him from behind, pulled out a firearm and pointed it at his head. The suspect then grabbed the bags from his hand,” the Guyana Police Force said. Police were also told that the attacker then joined the other motorcyclist, and escaped in an unknown direction.

Detectives said they were reportedly preparing to review closed circuit television (CCTV) video recordings, as investigations continue.

Initially, the police force said the suspects wore ski masks but after that was reportedly challenged by a company official and a journalist seeking clarification, a police force spokesman said, the suspects’ faces were not covered. “I just spoke to the lead detective on the case and he noted that, initially, while mention was made of the men wearing ski masks, as the investigation continued he can now confirm that the suspects were not wearing masks,” the spokesman said.

Police said the robbery occurred at about 9:50 Wednesday night when the Toucan Distributors’ manager was robbed of the cash which belonged to the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

The suspects are said to be two identifiable males fully dressed in police blue and black uniforms and armed with pistols. The robbery victim told investigators that he left work at about 9:15 Wednesday night in a Land Cruiser with five GBTI bags containing the cash mentioned above.

Shortly after the bank’s security guard opened the gate and allowed the Toucan Distributors Limited official to access the deposit site, the company’s official told police that he observed two motorcyclists approaching from behind his vehicle and became concerned.