5 buildings burnt in West Coast Berbice; road users urged to be cautious

Last Updated on Monday, 1 July 2024, 22:41 by Writer
At least five buildings on Bush Lot public road, West Coast Berbice were burning Monday night, the Guyana Fire Service said.
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. The Fire Service asked commuters passing through that area to “exercise caution and traverse safely” because of thick smoke.
According to the Fire Service, 20 firefighters from Onverwagt, Mahaica and New Amsterdam have “surrounded” the fire with three water tenders. “Our team is working diligently to extinguish the fire,” the Fire Service said.