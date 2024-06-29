BREAKING: Nigel Hughes elected new AFC leader; Patterson new Chairman; Trotman returns

Last Updated on Saturday, 29 June 2024, 15:25 by Writer

The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Saturday voted in well-known Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes as its new leader and Quantity Surveyor David Patterson as its new Chairman in landslide victories against their rivals.

Mr Hughes won 149 votes to crush Sherod Duncan’s 62 for the leadership of that party, while Mr Patterson secured 150 votes against Juretha Fernandes’ 69 to take the chairmanship of that party, party sources confirmed.

While Mr Duncan is regarded as a hard party worker, Mr Hughes was endorsed by several party members including Mr Patterson, Mr Trotman and Mr Moses Nagamootoo.

The party’s Vice Chairman is city cobbler, Michael Carrington.

AFC founder-member, Attorney-at-Law Raphael Trotman assumes the post of General Secretary by acclamation. Mr Trotman, a former Minister of Natural Resources in the 2015-2020 APNU+AFC administration, is now back in active political life, having endured severe health setbacks in recent years.

The Returning Officer is Christopher Ram and his Deputy is Trevor Benn.

Mr Hughes is on record as saying that he is available to be the combined opposition’s presidential candidate.

The People’s National Congress Reform’s incumbent leader, Aubrey Norton, had said that he would be open to a consensus opposition presidential candidate. That party, which is expected to return Mr Norton as leader at its elections on Sunday, was also due to consider a motion that its presidential candidate would be the PNCR’s leader.

Outgoing AFC leader and party co-founder, Attorney-at-Law Khemraj Ramjattan had opted not to run for any of the top party positions, but instead said he would be available to remain on the executive.