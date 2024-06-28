Forde, Walton-Desir “suspend” campaign for PNCR leadership

Last Updated on Friday, 28 June 2024, 3:51 by Denis Chabrol

Attorneys-at-Law Roysdale Forde and Amanza Walton-Desir, who accepted nominations for the position of leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) suspended their campaign citing massive irregularities, on the eve of the start of their party’s three-day congress slated for June 28 to 30.

Their announcement came hours before the High Court was Friday due to consider applications for injunctions by a party member to block the congress until his concerns are addressed in a substantive matter. Elections for party leader and 15 members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) are scheduled for Sunday.

Notably, Mr Forde and Ms Walton-Desir did not say that they were withdrawing from the race but said in separate statements containing similar concerns that they had suspended their campaigns. “Today, I hereby formally suspend my candidacy and acceptance of all nominations for the positions to which I have been nominated by party groups across the country,” he said. “I come to you today to announce my decision to suspend my campaign for the PNCR leadership,” she said.

Ms Walton-Desir said she was “not at liberty to ignore” several concerns about the process. “As of the morning of June 27th, 2024, one day before the commencement of our Congress, a preliminary list of delegates has not been made available to me as a candidate to allow for claims or objections and further, there is a lack of agreement among all candidates contesting on the procedures for conducting the elections,” she said.

However, it was Mr Forde who listed his concerns about the process. He said despite several written communications addressed to the Central Executive Committee and the General Secretary regarding concerns about the integrity of the electoral processes for the party’s elections, he had not received any response.

He alleged that there had been noticeable irregularities concerning the list of delegates, which raise serious concerns about the transparency of the election process; unreasonable timelines have been imposed to meet certain requirements for holding the congress, which have placed undue pressure and constraints on the democratic process, and members from various regions across the country had expressed dissatisfaction with the extremely limited time provided to organize logistics to attend and effectively participate in the Congress.

Though Mr Forde and Ms Walton-Desir raised their concerns publicly, the PNCR did not debunk them. Congress Administrator, Sherwyn Benjamin is already on record as repeatedly stating that those concerns have to be raised at the group and regional chairmen levels, not at the central party headquarters, Congress Place.

Approximately 2,000 delegates are listed to vote at the congress.

Returning Officer, Vincent Alexander had said that he was unconcerned about how the delegates list was generated but about ensuring that they voted and there was no multiple voting or voter impersonation. Mr Alexander, who is also a Guyana Elections Commissioner, said he had told the candidates that thy needed to take their concerns elsewhere. Neither incumbent leader Aubrey Norton nor his representative attended the meeting with the Returning Officer.

Applicant, Brian Collison is hoping to convince the High Court to grant an injunction to restrain Mr Aubrey Norton, the PNCR by themselves either singularly or collectively or by their servants or agents from holding an election of officers and Central Executive Committee (CEC) members until the substantive matter is heard and determined or a subsequent High Court order is made to permit the holding of the congress.

Mr Collison says wants the High Court to declare that the Congress Circular dated May 17, 2024, and all subsequent congress circulars issued by Dawn Hastings-Williams, as General Secretary of the People’s National Congress, are null and void. Ms Hastings-Williams resigned with immediate effect on June 24, saying that one month was insufficient to prepare for the congress and that there were big question marks about the validity of a number of the members.