West Demerara fruit vendor killed by husband

Last Updated on Sunday, 23 June 2024, 10:42 by Writer

A 34-year-old woman, who is a fruit vendor, was late Saturday night stabbed to death by her drunken, reputed husband at their home at Lot 1 Best Village, West Coast Demerara, police said Sunday.

Police said they were investigating the murder which occurred at about 11:30 Saturday night.

Police said they recovered a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, from the scene.

Enquiries disclosed that the now deceased woman, Anuradha “Mama’ Khatoon, and the suspect, a 30-year-old fisherman, had shared a common law relationship for the past five years.

Investigators were informed that the suspect returned home under the influence of alcohol, and the woman told him that he had to ‘ease on the alcohol drinking’.

“The suspect became angry, and they ended up in a heated argument. As a result, the suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt Anuradha Khatoon one stab to her throat,” police said in a statement.

The woman reportedly fell to the floor in the living room, and the suspect made good his escape.

An alarm was raised by the woman’s 12-year-old son (‘step-son’ of the suspect), who was awoken after he heard his mother screaming. The woman was then rushed to the nearby West Demerara Regional Hospital by family members, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.