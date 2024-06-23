3 found dead in minibus on Mabura trail

Last Updated on Sunday, 23 June 2024, 18:18 by Writer

The bodies of three persons were found on Sunday in a minibus on the Mabura trail, police confirmed.

The causes of the deaths were not immediately known, but a senior police confirmed that the bodies were found in the vehicle at 28 Village on the Mabura trail closer to Linden.

A senior police officer confirmed that the bodies were discovered in the vehicle on the slushy trail in the vicinity of Number 28 Village.

Those confirmed dead are the driver of the minibus, bearing licence number BAC 7350, Leon Achee along with occupant, Refa Bovell of Linden. The other deceased individual has not yet been identified.

Police said the minibus appeared to have been stuck in a deep pothole with the rear of the vehicle submerged. The vehicle’s engine was on and all windows were locked. It is suspected that the victims had slept in the bus the entire night.

Sources said it is believed that the occupants died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police said no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of the bodies, and no foul play was suspected.