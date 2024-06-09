Man arrested with guns, ammo, drugs- police

Last Updated on Sunday, 9 June 2024, 8:16 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who was previously questioned in connection with the smuggling of cocaine to the United States, was arrested on Saturday after police allegedly found one AK-47 rifle, one handgun, one silencer, an assortment of ammunition and a quantity of drugs at his residence in Newtown, Georgetown.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year old Edinho Lewis of 126 Da Silva Street, Newtown, Georgetown. “The suspect was told of the offences committed, arrested and cautioned. A team from CID Headquarters processed all articles found,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said they found one Glock 26 Pistol, 830 live 7.62 ammunition, four live .223 ammunition, nine live 9mm ammunition, two live .32 ammunition, three AR-15 magazines, one AK-47 magazine, and three Glock magazines.

They also alleged that Mr Lewis, an unemployed man, also had in his possession one scale used in weighing narcotics, one gun silencer, a quantity of Ecstasy, 107 grams of Cocaine and 544.3 grams of cannabis.

Back in 2021, law enforcement agents had issued a wanted bulletin for Mr Lewis in connection with the attempted smuggling of cocaine to Brooklyn, New York in the false bottom of a box containing snacks.