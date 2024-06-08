Male police officer stripped after male constable complains of sexual assault

Last Updated on Saturday, 8 June 2024, 16:41 by Writer

A male Superintendent of Police has been stripped of his command after a male constable complained that he was sexually assaulted by the police officer, the Guyana Police Force said Saturday.

“This allegation is being treated very seriously, and the Superintendent has been relieved of command as the probe continues,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

Police said the incident allegedly occurred sometime in April 2024 in the vicinity of the Kingston Seawall.

Police said the incident was reported Friday night, prompting the force to launch an investigation.