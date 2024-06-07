Jamaican singer shot dead in Guyana; friend arrested

Last Updated on Friday, 7 June 2024, 8:15 by Denis Chabrol

A Jamaican singer was shot dead Thursday morning in Sophia, Greater Georgetown and, police on Friday said they have since arrested his friend who is a taxi driver who was present when the victim opened the door.

Dead is 29-year old Navar George Barton who resided at Lot 125 Section’ A’ South Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Barton was allegedly murdered at about 11:54 AM Thursday at his home. Police said was shot to his head. Investigators said they retrieved two 9mm spent shells and two metal fragments.

Police said the suspects are a 37-year-old taxi driver from Sophia and another man.

According to Barton’s 19-year old girlfriend, she was at home with Barton in a bedroom, when she heard a knock on the door.

She claimed that Barton asked: “Is who?” No one answered, and the knocking on the door continued. When she and Barton looked out through a glass window, they saw the taxi driver and another man standing in front of the door.

“Barton told her he was going to see what they wanted. The girlfriend said she then heard her door open, and she overheard Barton and the suspect arguing about ‘money’. She then heard two loud explosions, suspected to be gunshots. When she exited the room to check, she saw her boyfriend lying on his back on the ground with what appeared to be blood running from his head. He was motionless. She also saw the taxi driver and the other male running out of the yard,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Emergency medical responders were summoned, and Barton was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

The body is at the GPHC’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. Several persons were questioned. Police have since arrested the taxi driver, who remains in custody assisting with the investigation.