Trio charged with unlicensed gold exportation

Last Updated on Thursday, 6 June 2024, 22:20 by Writer

Three persons were Thursday arraigned on a joint charge of exporting gold without a licence in violation of the Guyana Gold Board Act, police said.

They are Ian Jacobis, 44, of 749 Plantation Best, West Coast Demerara; Shameena Ahamad, 52, of 38 Roraima Scheme, West Bank Demerara; and Ashiana Salamaly, 34, of 38 Roraima Scheme, West Bank Demerara. Police said they pleaded not guilty and was each granted GY$600,000 bail.

Police said the trio was charged under the Gold Board Act. The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had said that the accused were likely to be charged under the Customs Act and the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering of Financing Act.

The defendants appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charge was read to them, and they all pleaded ‘not guilty’.

Mr Jacobis was asked to lodge his passport at the Diamond Magistrate Court and report to the Clerk every first Friday of the month, while Ahamad and Salamaly are to report to the Clerk every Friday pending the outcome of the matter.

The matter was adjourned to 18th June 2024.

The police did not provide particulars of the charge, but the GRA is on record as accusing the three persons of attempting to smuggle 240 ounces of “virtually pure gold” that was disguised by having been silver-plated. The gold was valued at about US$560,000.

Jacobis, Salamaly and Ahamad were arrested on Tuesday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport moments before they were due to board an American Airlines flight to the United States.