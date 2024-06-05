Brazil should “mirror” Guyana to explore the Equatorial Margin – Brazil’s Energy Minister

Brazil’s Minister of Mines and Energy (MME), Alexandre Silveira de Oliveira, told CNN after his participation in CNN Talks, this Monday, June 3, that Brazil should mirror the speed with which Guyana began its exploration in the Equatorial Margin.

Mr Silveira was asked about a statement, on the 27th, in which he said that Guyana would be “sucking the riches of Brazil through a straw” when exploring the region.

“What I wanted to say is that Guyana has advanced very quickly in this geological region, which it shares with Brazil. This unequivocally demonstrates that Guyana has merit in attracting so much investment in these areas,” he said.

“We even need to reflect on the speed at which Guyana attracted so many investments”, he added.

When exemplifying opportunities that Brazil has been missing by not exploring the region, the minister stated that the American oil company Exxon closed its geology department in Brazil to invest in the neighboring country.

“What I have been fighting for is so that Brazil can, respecting environmental legislation, advance in the exploration of the Equatorial Margin”, he concluded.