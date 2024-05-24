Insufficient evidence to charge Nigel Dharamlall with sexual offence – police

Last Updated on Friday, 24 May 2024, 19:41 by Writer

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday said there was insufficient evidence to charge People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) executive member, Nigel Dharamlall with a sexual offence.

A woman, Sarah Hakh, earlier this month alleged publicly that she was raped about four years ago at the Region 2 State House, Anna Regina.

Mr Dharamlall had already publicly denied the allegations, and countered that it was he who had rebuffed the woman’s advances.

Following is the full text of the GPF statement.

“On the 23rd May 2024, Police received legal advice indicating that there was insufficient evidence to charge Nigel Dharamlall in relation to the rape and sexual assault allegations made against him. The legal advice was based on the fact that there were several inconsistencies and discrepancies in the complainant’s story.

There were also statements from several independent witnesses that totally contradicted the complainant’s story. These included alibi witnesses who placed Nigel Dharamlall in a different Region on the date that the alleged incident occurred in September 2020.

Statements also disclosed that Nigel Dharamlall is not the owner of the house where the alleged incident occurred in January 2021 and he has no access to same.

These disclosures, among others, resulted in there being insufficient credible evidence and no realistic prospect of conviction in these matters.

In keeping with the Code for Prosecutors, a case which does not pass this evidential stage must not proceed, no matter how serious or sensitive it may be.”