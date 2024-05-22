Venezuelans, Guyanese held with cocaine in Cummings Lodge, Pomeroon with cocaine- CANU

Last Updated on Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 9:03 by Denis Chabrol

Three Venezuelans and one Guyanese have been arrested at two separate locations in connection with the discoveries of a total of six kilogrammes of cocaine, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Wednesday.

The anti-drug agency said two Venezuelans and one Guyanese were intercepted in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

CANU said a subsequent search revealed one black haversack containing three black brick-like parcels containing a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine.

Those arrested were Guyanese Gavin Adams,54, and Venezuelans Jose Gregorio Gomez,35, Kevin De Jesus Figueira,22, were all arrested and escorted to CANU with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cocaine and weighed 3.348 kilograms.

CANU said another Venezuelan man was arrested with 5.6 kilogrammes of cocaine at during a “follow-up” operation at Gavin Adams’ residence in the Grant Woodland, Lower Pomeroon River area.

Arrested is 35-year old Oritz Sergio Rafael. CANU said the “whitish powdery substance” in the five bricks was tested positive as cocaine.

The packets of cocaine found at both locations were tightly wrapped, with two of the packets labelled “St Patrick’s Day” and the other “Lamborghini”