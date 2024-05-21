Suspected bogus land seller arrested at Housing Ministry with “acknowledgement letter”, receipts

Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 22:39 by Writer

A man suspected of being a bogus land seller was arrested on Monday at the Ministry of Housing, Brickdam for allegedly trying to defraud another man of GY$250,000 as payment for a plot of land, the Guyana Police Force said.

His name has not yet been released by police who only said that the suspect is 30 years old and lives at Mes Delices, Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara.

Police said a 31-year-old man of Gordon Street, Kitty, Georgetown who was in the company of the alleged fraudster, was also arrested after he attempted to flee on seeing the police ranks. The Kitty resident told police that he knew the suspect, whom he met about two months ago. He further related that he met him on Robb Street earlier that day and was asked to accompany him to the Ministry of Housing.

Investigators said they were informed by the intended victim, 30-year-old Andrew Albert of Enterprise, East Coast Demerara that on May 17, 2024 at about 10:00hrs, he received a call from the man, who claimed his name was Sookram, a surveyor working at the Ministry of Housing.

Albert, according to police, related that he was informed by the male that he would get a low income house lot for GY$500,000, of which he will have to pay $250,000. Albert said the alleged fraudster further instructed Albert to meet him at the Ministry of Housing on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 10:00hrs.

Albert further related to police that on May 20 2024 at about 09:30 hrs, the 30-year-old suspect sent him an acknowledgment letter from Central Housing and Planning Authority stating that he was allocated a house lot at Enterprise, ECD.

“As a result, Albert went to the Ministry of Housing, Brickdam where he pointed out the alleged fraudster to a police officer, and the suspect was arrested. At the time of his arrest, the suspect had the acknowledgment letter that he sent to Albert along with a receipt written in Andrew Albert’s name as payments made for the house lot,” police said.