Dharamlall on GY$500,000 station bail as police probe latest rape allegation

Last Updated on Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 4:29 by Denis Chabrol

Top People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Executive and Central Committee member, Nigel Dharamlall was Tuesday released from police custody on GY$500,000 bail after he was questioned for several hours about the alleged rape of a woman several years ago, his lawyer said.

The Guyana Police said Mr Dharamlall was questioned in relation to sexual allegations at the Cove and John Police Station, East Coast Demerara where he “turned himself in” at 9:20 AM.

His lawyer, Bernard Da Silva, told Demerara Waves Online News that the politician was released on GY$500,000 bail after denying “all the allegations” put to him by investigators. In the presence of defence counsel, Mr Dharamlall reportedly remained silent as police asked him to respond to details of the allegations made by Sarah Hakh. “I advised him to remain silent throughout except for his personal details. The allegation was first out and then the questions… Remain silent, exercise that right,” the lawyer said.

The alleged incidents occurred at the Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) State House, Anna Regina and at Mr Dharamlall’s residence, Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

While Mr Dharamlall remained at the Region Four sub-divisional police headquarters for several hours, Mr Da Silva said his client was questioned for about one hour.

The lawyer said it would be several days before police decide whether to charge his client as investigators would have to visit Region Two State House and Mr Dharamlall’s home before dispatching the file to either the Police Legal Adviser or the Director of Public Prosecutions. He sought to dispel perceptions in some quarters that Mr Dharamlall would be receiving special treatment. “John Public would have gotten bail because the nature of the matter takes a lot of time to investigate,” the lawyer said.

Mr Dharamlall last year stepped down from the position of Local Government Minister after a young woman had come forward and levelled rape allegations against him. Mr Dharamlall was not charged after the complainant issued a statement, saying that she did not want to proceed further with the matter.