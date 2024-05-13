Teenage students held for killing machine operator during attempted robbery

Last Updated on Monday, 13 May 2024, 0:29 by Denis Chabrol

Two teenage students- 14 and 15 years old- have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in the heart of commercial Georgetown last Friday night, the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead is 33-year old John Williams, a machine operator of Lot 102 Martyr’s Ville Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

“The said two suspects were questioned, and they claimed that the intent was to rob the victim. A green handle knife was found in the waist of the 15-year-old when he was arrested, which was marked sealed and lodged,” police said.

Investigators were searching for a third suspect, 19-year old Daniel Badley, an unemployed man of 102 Quamina Road, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara.

The incident occurred at about 9:15 PM, May 11, 2024 at Commerce Street, Georgetown between Longden and Water Streets by the three suspects. The teenagers were described by police as “students”.

Police were informed that Williams was walking north on Water Street with a green haversack on his back. He then turned east on Commerce Street and was confronted by the three suspects from behind. “It is alleged that 15-year-old held on to Williams haversack and he put up a resistance as a result one of the suspects dealt Williams a stab to his left upper chest, with a knife, Williams immediately fell face down on the roadway motionless,” police said. The body was clad in white jersey, white vest, black long jeans, brown steel tips boots with the green haversack.

The suspects then walked away in an eastern direction, then turned south and escaped.

Crime scene detectives said they saw what appeared to be blood stains was seen on the victim jersey and on the ground.

The body was escorted to Memorial Gardens mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.