US SOUTHCOM providing technology assistance to GDF

Last Updated on Thursday, 9 May 2024, 0:05 by Denis Chabrol

The United States (US) Army’s Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is helping the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) strengthen its technological capacity to respond to threats and that featured in talks between high-ranking officials of the two sides, the American embassy here said.

The US Marine Corps Major General, Julie Nethercot, U.S. Southern Command Strategy, Policy, and Plans Director held discussions with GDF Chief-of-Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan during her May 6 to 8 visit to Guyana

“During her visit, Maj Gen Nethercot met with Brigadier Omar Khan, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff, to discuss ongoing security cooperation and security assistance initiatives to advance technology platforms,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

The Strategy, Policy, and Plans Directorate at U.S. Southern Command oversees strategic planning, policy development, and security cooperation coordination for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Embassy in Georgetown said the Directorate directly supports U.S. Southern Command’s goals and objectives in deterring aggression, defeating threats, rapidly responding to crises, and working with allies and partner nations to strengthen the region’s capacity to ensure a secure, free, and prosperous Western Hemisphere.

“Maj Gen Nethercot’s visit to Guyana underscores the continued importance and unwavering commitment the United States places on the U.S.-Guyana bilateral defense and security partnership,” the embassy said.

This visit is her second trip to Guyana and signifies the U.S. commitment to partnering with the GDF as it continues to increase its capabilities and expand its force.

The United States continues to work closely with its partners around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships by improving interoperability, deepening information-sharing and planning, and conducting complex joint and combined exercises, the embassy said.